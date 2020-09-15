Two ‘kill selves’ in 2 dists





HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A minor boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Joy Khan, 9, was a fourth grader at Haluaghat Uttar Government Primary School, and the son of Akash Khan of Paschim Monikura Village in Haluaghat Municipality.

Locals said Joy hanged self in the house at noon. Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind the suicide could not be known immediately, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station (PS) Md Mahmudul Hasan.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A man reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night after allegedly hacking his wife and son.

Deceased Manir Molla, 55, was a resident of Raghunathpur Village in the upazila.

Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Md Manirul Islam said Manir Molla hacked his wife Tanjila Begum, 40, and son Imdadul Molla, 22, indiscriminately at night over a family feud.

He, later, hacked on his throat with sharp weapon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, neighbours rushed the critically injured mother and son to the hospital.

Later, they were shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital following deterioration of their condition, the OC added.















