

Fishers catch hilsa aplenty from Bay

Fishers are netting hilsas in flocks from the Bay of Bengal. Local wholesale markets are full of hilsas.

Even some years back, consumers could not think of taking such big size hilsas in their menu. They also could not buy such hilsas at this price.

A visit to the landing station on Tuesday last found abundant arrival of hilsas. Traders and labourers were passing busy time. Fish-loaded baskets were being loaded on trucks. These trucks would go to different parts of the country including Dhaka. Many traders were seen freezing hilsas to avoid rotting.

Assistant Marketing Officer of the station Md Delwar Hossen said, in the last five days, 252.600 metric tons of hilsas were caught. Due to strict following of the 65-day ban by the fishers and monitoring by the Fisheries Department, the hilsa reserve in the sea increased. So, a huge number of hilsas are being caught.

Meanwhile, the normal hilsa catching activities were suspended before the end of the ban due to corona. In the wake of lifting the ban after a long gap and due to favourable weather, fishes are being caught in abundance.

Fish trader Mamtaj Sawdagar said, after the cyclone in 1991, big size hilsas were not seen. But for the last several days, big size hilsas are arriving at the station. Besides, medium and small hilsas are also arriving aplenty. For cheaper prices, customers are buying these delightfully.

He also said fish traders, boat owners and customers are benefiting for the catches of big, medium and small sizes of hilsas.

Fisherman Saiful said, he returned from sea on Saturday with hilsas worth about Tk 90,000. After selling these catches, he will go to sea again.

Fish trader Shahab Uddin said, the fish-landing station is now basking with fish traders. The dozing fish business is gaining life.

Owner of FB Mayer Doa fishing trawler Abu Mohammad said, corona situation made their lives perilous. Despite the start of the fishing season, trawlers could not sail to sea.

He added most of the season's time has gone. Now fishing has begun as the situation has become normal.

He hoped that the losses would be overcome by the rest of the time.

A visit to some bazaars in Cox's Bazar Town found per kg big size hilsa was selling at Tk 400 to 500, medium size at Tk 300 to 450, and small size at Tk 250 to 300.

A banker Asad Ullah coming to Boro Bazaar said, hilsas are available matching the demand, and the prices are cheaper as well. Earlier, per kg big size hilsa was sold at Tk 1,500, and now it is available at Tk 400 to 500.









For the cheaper prices, all sections of customers can afford hilsas, he added.





