Pulse seeds, fertilisers given to flood-hit farmers





Distribution of these agriculture incentives was made at a meeting held on the upazila parishad (UP) premises.

Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shah Md. Shamsuzzoha, it was addressed by UP Chairman Prof Azad Rahman as chief guest.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Liakat Ali, Upazila Agriculture Officer Abdus Salam, Agriculture Extension Officer Ahsanul Haq, OC of Shahzadpur Police Station Shahid Mahmud Khan, President of Corruption Prevention Committee AM Abdul Aziz and Union Chairman Mizanur Rahman Bachchu were present.

Speakers said, the present government is agriculture-friendly; every flood-hit farmer will be assisted with all necessary facilities.

For one bigha land, five kilogram of black gram seeds, ten kg of DAP and five kg of MP fertilisers were given to each of 900 farmers.















