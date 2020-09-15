Training course for women launched in Pirojpur





It was launched at a function on Monday morning in the old Collectorate Building.

People's Development Foundation (PDF) has arranged the training to make the jobless women and girls skilled.

Speakers said, achieving skills from the training, they will be able to make bright futures. Even they can earn staying at home.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Nahid Farjana Siddique inaugurated the programme as chief guest while it was chaired by Executive Director of PDF Md. Rafiqul Islam.

Journalist Ziaul Ahsan was present as special guest.

Among others, trainer Julekha Islam also spoke.















PIROJPUR, Sept 14: A career-building training course for women and girls on computer and mobile phone servicing has begun in the district town.It was launched at a function on Monday morning in the old Collectorate Building.People's Development Foundation (PDF) has arranged the training to make the jobless women and girls skilled.Speakers said, achieving skills from the training, they will be able to make bright futures. Even they can earn staying at home.Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Nahid Farjana Siddique inaugurated the programme as chief guest while it was chaired by Executive Director of PDF Md. Rafiqul Islam.Journalist Ziaul Ahsan was present as special guest.Among others, trainer Julekha Islam also spoke.