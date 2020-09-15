Video
Five murdered in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Five persons including two women were killed in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Madaripur and Narail, in two days. 
NARSINGDI: Three persons including a couple were hacked to death in Shibpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, wife of Badal Mia; and Tajul Islam and his wife Monwara Begum.
Police sources said Badal Mia hacked his wife at around 4am after an altercation that occurred between them.
Hearing the scream, the house owners Tajul Islam and his wife Manwara Begum rushed there and saw blood-strained body of Nazma.
As they tried to calm him down, Badal also hacked them indiscriminately, leaving the duo seriously injured.
Later, they were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibpur Police Station (PS) Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, police detained Badal in this connection.
MADARIPUR: A mentally-retarded beggar was hacked to death by miscreants in Shankardi Madhyapara Village under Badarpasha Union in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Abul Basar Hawlader, son of Alem Hawlader of the area.
Police and local sources said Abul Basar, a mentally disable person, used to sleep on a bench in front of some grocery shops in the area.
A group of miscreants hacked him to death with sharp weapon while he was sleeping there on Saturday night.
Later, locals spotted the bloodshed body and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The killers might have come to the place to steal the goods of the grocery store, locals suspected.
 Rajoir PS OC (Investigation) Mohammad Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident adding that police are investigating the matter.
NARAIL: A man was stabbed to death by his nephew in Dumuria Village under Noragati PS of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Abdul Jalil Munshi, 52, was a resident of the area and the uncle of accused Aynal Munshi, 42.
Police sources said Aynal stabbed his uncle with a machete at around 9:15pm over land dispute, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, Abdul Jalil was rushed to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.




Noragati PS OC Roksana Khatun confirmed the matter adding that, Aynal went into hiding soon after the incident.




