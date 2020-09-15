Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Crab business suffers setback

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Sept 14: Crab catchers and traders in Dumuria Upazila of the district are passing days in hardship.
The crab catchers are a fraction of the fishermen in the upazila.
The crab business has collapsed. Yet crabs are being caught in a huge number from different areas of the district including Dumuria, Paikgachha, Dakop, and Koyra upazilas.
Besides, the crab hunters go to Bhola District to catch crab from the Meghna estuary there.
Local crab catchers said, in the last one month, they caught crab several times more than the past. They catch crabs with anglers tied with rods of four to five feet.
Crabs hide in sand and mud during ebb-tide. By digging holes, the hunters pull out these crabs using anglers.
Every day, more than 100 fishers hunt crabs from riverbank and other areas.
Amid corona, huge crabs are being caught. These crabs come during high-tide and get struck in nets during ebb-tide.
A crab hunter Debashish of Gonali Village under Khornia Union in Dumuria who came to Sharafpur Canal to catch crabs said, "I catch over 200 crabs daily. I have been catching crabs for the last 10 years. I never saw such abundant crabs before."
Meanwhile, due to higher supply than the demand, the catchers are going from house to house for selling crabs. Per kuri (20 pieces) crab weighing 100 to 200 grams is sold at Tk 130 to 150, and that over 200 grams is sold at Tk 200 to 350.
Before coronavirus, traders in Dhaka and Cumilla used to buy crabs from Dumuria and Paikgachha upazilas in Khulna, and export those to different foreign countries including China, Taiwan and Singapore. Now the export is suspended for corona.




Dumuria Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Abu Bakkar Siddik said huge crabs are being caught in Dumuria, Paikgachha, Dakop, Rupsha and Koyra upazilas of Khulna, but the catchers and the traders are not getting fair price for suspension of export.


