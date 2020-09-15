Navalny allies make gains

NOVOSIBIRSK, Sept 14: Russia's political opposition on Monday claimed a symbolic victory in regional elections while the ruling party said exit polls showed it was headed for a win in a vote observers said was marred by fraud.

The elections were overshadowed by the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in the Siberian city of Tomsk ahead of the vote. Germany said on Monday that lab tests in France and Sweden confirmed the Kremlin critic was attacked with a Novichok nerve agent.

Russians in dozens of the country's 85 regions voted over several days for governors and lawmakers in regional and city legislatures as well as in several by-elections for national MPs. -AFP