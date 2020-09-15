Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:15 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Lukashenko meets Putin for talks on ‘integration’

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MOSCOW, Sept 14: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday flew to Russia and talked with his counterpart Vladimir Putin as Moscow offered security aid while urging closer integration with its neighbour.
The talks are the first meeting between the long-serving leaders and close allies since Lukashenko's disputed win in August 9 polls prompted mass protests against his rule, with tens of thousands taking part in the latest demonstration in Minsk on Sunday.
Lukashenko arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Putin has a residence, making his first foreign trip since the election. While Lukashenko's harsh crackdown on demonstrators has prompted international condemnation and sanctions, Russia has remained a firm ally.
Putin congratulated Lukashenko on election victory and the leaders have exchanged frequent calls as Russia has stepped up political and military contacts in recent weeks. Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims she was the true winner in polls, condemned Putin for negotiating with "illegitimate Lukashenko."
As the position of the Belarusian strongman in power for 26 years has weakened, Russia is likely to seek concessions. Putin has long called for full unification with Belarus, while Lukashenko has previously ruled this out.
The Kremlin said the talks would cover the "prospects for moving forward integration processes." It added that the leaders would discuss the countries' strategic partnership as well as trade and energy ties.
The talks could cover issues including restructuring Belarus's debt to Russia, political analyst Georgy Bovt wrote in a comment for Business FM radio station.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navalny allies make gains
‘Attacks on journos increasing’
Johnson faces revolt over plan
Lukashenko meets Putin for talks on ‘integration’
25 MPs test positive as India parliament meets
Afghan govt mounts pressure on Taliban for truce
Suga to succeed Abe as Japan PM
Trump, Harris head for California as US wildfires ignite political row


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft