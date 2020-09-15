Lukashenko meets Putin for talks on ‘integration’





The talks are the first meeting between the long-serving leaders and close allies since Lukashenko's disputed win in August 9 polls prompted mass protests against his rule, with tens of thousands taking part in the latest demonstration in Minsk on Sunday.

Lukashenko arrived in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Putin has a residence, making his first foreign trip since the election. While Lukashenko's harsh crackdown on demonstrators has prompted international condemnation and sanctions, Russia has remained a firm ally.

Putin congratulated Lukashenko on election victory and the leaders have exchanged frequent calls as Russia has stepped up political and military contacts in recent weeks. Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims she was the true winner in polls, condemned Putin for negotiating with "illegitimate Lukashenko."

As the position of the Belarusian strongman in power for 26 years has weakened, Russia is likely to seek concessions. Putin has long called for full unification with Belarus, while Lukashenko has previously ruled this out.

The Kremlin said the talks would cover the "prospects for moving forward integration processes." It added that the leaders would discuss the countries' strategic partnership as well as trade and energy ties.

The talks could cover issues including restructuring Belarus's debt to Russia, political analyst Georgy Bovt wrote in a comment for Business FM radio station. -AFP

















