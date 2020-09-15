25 MPs test positive as India parliament meets





Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament. Among the infected Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP has a maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.









Sources said altogether, 56 people tested positive during the RT-PCR Tests conducted in the parliament building complex by September 12. The figure includes officials, media persons and MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. -HT





NEW DELHI, Sept 14: India's parliament met for the first time in six months on Monday, as novel coronavirus cases across the country rose by more than 90,000 in the space of a day and the total number of infections neared 5 million.Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament. Among the infected Lok Sabha MPs, the BJP has a maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.Sources said altogether, 56 people tested positive during the RT-PCR Tests conducted in the parliament building complex by September 12. The figure includes officials, media persons and MPs of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. -HT