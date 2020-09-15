Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:14 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Suga to succeed Abe as Japan PM

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Suga to succeed Abe as Japan PM

Suga to succeed Abe as Japan PM

TOKYO, Sept 14: Japan's chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to become the country's next prime minister after the ruling party on Monday elected him successor to outgoing leader Shinzo Abe.
Suga easily won the vote, taking 377 of the 534 valid votes cast by Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and regional representatives, significantly ahead of his two rivals. Given his party's legislative majority, he is expected to handily win a parliamentary vote Wednesday and become prime minister, succeeding Abe, who is resigning for health reasons.
The 71-year-old repeated his pledge to continue Abe's policies as he accepted the party's nomination as leader. "In order to overcome the crisis and give the Japanese people a sense of relief, we need to succeed in what Prime Minister Abe has been implementing," he added. "This is my mission."
Even before he formally announced his run, the 71-year-old Suga had won the support of key factions within the ruling party, with his candidacy viewed as promising stability. The LDP chose to poll only its lawmakers in parliament and three representatives from each of the country's 47 regions, eschewing a broader ballot including rank-and-file members that officials said would have taken too long to organise.
Suga beat off the competition of former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida.
Abe, who smashed records as Japan's longest-serving prime minister with more than eight years in power over two terms, declined to endorse any one candidate.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Navalny allies make gains
‘Attacks on journos increasing’
Johnson faces revolt over plan
Lukashenko meets Putin for talks on ‘integration’
25 MPs test positive as India parliament meets
Afghan govt mounts pressure on Taliban for truce
Suga to succeed Abe as Japan PM
Trump, Harris head for California as US wildfires ignite political row


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft