

Trump, Harris head for California as US wildfires ignite political row

The history-making blazes have now burned through nearly five million acres (two million hectares) across the US West, torching an area roughly the size of the state of New Jersey, with fears the death toll may rise.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate who tweeted that Trump "denied evidence" the flames were "intensified by the climate crisis," is also set to tour the damage, as the infernos ignite a political conflagration.

"This is climate change, and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand," Eric Garcetti, the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

Of at least 35 people killed by the blazes since the beginning of summer, 27 died this week alone. Dozens were still missing on Sunday. Trump has made little comment about the blazes in recent weeks, but at a Nevada campaign event on Saturday he acknowledged the scope of the disaster.

"They never had anything like this," said Trump, who systematically downplays global warming. "Please remember the words, very simple, forest management."

He plans to meet Monday with the heads of California's emergency services, while California senator Harris will tour the damage a day later.

Garcetti hit back at the president's earlier remarks, saying that "anybody that lives in California is insulted by that."

"Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real... This isn't about forest management or raking."

With battle lines drawn ahead of November's election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is also due to address the wildfires and their cause Monday.

He recently called the threat of climate change "undeniable" and "existential."

Much of the West Coast remained coated in dense smog through Sunday, with Portland by a distance the world's most air-polluted city according to IQAir.

"It's apocalyptic," Washington state Governor Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week." "It's maddening right now we have this cosmic challenge to our communities, the entire West Coast of the United States on fire, to have a president to deny that these are not just wildfires, these are climate fires," he said. Most of the fatalities have occurred in California and Oregon, with emergency services in the two states recording 34 deaths.

More than 30,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, with officials warning that improved weather could end Monday as windier conditions return to the dry region.

Residents of Arcadia, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the nearby Bobcat Fire spread south through forested terrain toward the metropolis.









Two new deaths were confirmed from the North Complex Fire, which swept at unprecedented speeds this week into areas already ravaged less than two years ago by the Camp Fire -- California's deadliest ever blaze. -AFP





