WHO issues Europe deaths warning as daily infections hit new high





Israel was among the countries battling a new spike, announcing a three-week lockdown from Friday under which people will not be allowed more than 500 metres from their homes.

The announcement sparked a wave of anger.

"It's unfair!" said Eti Avishai, a 64-year-old seamstress. "They didn't stop the big gatherings in synagogues, the weddings and the other events, and now I can't be with my children and grandchildren during the holidays?"

The World Health Organization reported 307,930 new cases worldwide on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic in China late last year, as global cases rapidly approach 29 million.

"It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.

But he stressed that the pandemic was "going to finish, at one moment or another", as WHO Europe's 55 members started a two-day online meeting focusing on their response to the virus.

The latest surge has sparked alarm across Europe -- a Czech expert warned that his country's health system faces being overwhelmed if the virus continues to spread at its current rate.

It has also reheated the debate over how best to respond to the rise in infections, with England limiting social gatherings to no more than six people from Monday.

On the other hand, millions of schoolchildren in other affected countries returned to their classrooms for the first time in months.

Italian children were among the first in Europe to see their schools closed, and some 5.6 million returned for the first time in six months on Monday.

Although officials said thousands of extra classrooms had been set up, there were concerns over a lack of surgical masks for teachers and a shortage of single-seat benches.









Some southern Italian regions postponed their reopening, worried that they were not properly prepared. -AFP





