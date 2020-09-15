Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:14 AM
Hockey Federation's EC meeting today

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) will sit today (Tuesday) to discuss some important agendas in an executive committee's meeting.
The BHF president and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat will preside over the meeting to be held at Falcon Hall of Bangladesh Air Force at 12 pm.
BHF acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf said the date of two tournaments - Bangabandhu Junior Asia Cup Hockey and Asian Champions Trophy - have already been fixed so the federation is likely to finalise the appointment of coaches and managers in the meeting ahead of the two international meets.
Yousuf said they would also finalise the venue of for the youth hockey team in the meeting. The camp will likely start from October 1.
Replying to a question, the BHF acting general secretary said as the time is short so the federation would confirm the local coaches for the teams separately for Asia Cup Hockey and Champions Trophy.
The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium with the participation of 10 countries.
The 10 countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.   -BSS


