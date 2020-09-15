Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020, 10:14 AM
latest
Home Sports

Ranjan emerges champ in UCCC blitz chess tourney

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Kazi Mahbub Afjal Ranjan emerged champion in the 68th UCCC Online blitz chess tournament held on Sunday night, a Uttara Central Chess Club press release said today.
Ranjan secured eight points from nine matches to clinch the title while Limon Ramo and Re Dampalia of Philippines finished at second and third position with equal seven points each from the same number of matches after their place was decided in tiebreaking system.
Engineer SM Tareq and Jewel Khan finished at fourth and fifth positions respectively with 6.5 points after their place was decided in tiebreaking system while Motiur Rahman Mamun, Habib Hossain Khan Nantu, SM Sajid and Shamol Sarkar secured sixth to ninth position with six points after their places were decided at tie breaking system.
Besides, Mahmudul Hasan Polash, Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, Anisul Haque Bulbul, Sohanur Rashid and Hasann Emam finished tenth position to fourteenth position respectively after their places were decided in tiebreaking system.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiem beats Zverev to win US Open for first Grand Slam title
Marseille end long PSG curse as Neymar among five sent off
Archer stars as England fight back to beat Australia
Hockey Federation's EC meeting today
Ranjan emerges champ in UCCC blitz chess tourney
Archery federation's former AGS passes away
Demo against Salahuddin
BCB mulls to resume domestic cricket soon


Latest News
World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: Monitor
PSG 'strongly supports' Neymar over racist abuse complaint
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Chelsea beat Brighton 3-1
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
Rain, thundershowers likely over country
AL to launch ‘Joy Bangla Telemedicine App’ Tuesday
Most Read News
Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter
Myanmar amassing troops along BD border
US ambassador to China stepping down: Pompeo
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu passes away
Sri Lankan Minister asks SLC to reconsider terms, conditions for Tigers
Expelled Jubo League leader Samrat hospitalised
UN warns of ‘further war crimes’ in Myanmar’s Rahkine
Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
Security intensified in country's jails following threat
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft