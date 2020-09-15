Ranjan emerges champ in UCCC blitz chess tourney





Ranjan secured eight points from nine matches to clinch the title while Limon Ramo and Re Dampalia of Philippines finished at second and third position with equal seven points each from the same number of matches after their place was decided in tiebreaking system.

Engineer SM Tareq and Jewel Khan finished at fourth and fifth positions respectively with 6.5 points after their place was decided in tiebreaking system while Motiur Rahman Mamun, Habib Hossain Khan Nantu, SM Sajid and Shamol Sarkar secured sixth to ninth position with six points after their places were decided at tie breaking system.

Besides, Mahmudul Hasan Polash, Chanchal Kumar Ghosh, Anisul Haque Bulbul, Sohanur Rashid and Hasann Emam finished tenth position to fourteenth position respectively after their places were decided in tiebreaking system. -BSS















