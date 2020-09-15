Video
Archery federation's former AGS passes away

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

England's Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Australia's David Warner during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 13, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) former assistant general secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed Bahar passed away at a city hospital at the age of 73this morning.
Bahar survived by wife, two sons, one daughter, grandson, granddaughter and host of well-wishers to mourn his death, said a BAF press release.
The former assistant general secretary of BAF Bahar was rushed to the hospital where the attending doctor declared him dead after he felt sudden unwell due to kidney complexity.
He was buried at Swamibagh Ponchayet graveyard after a namaj-e- janaza at Dayaganj Mosque after Asar payers.
Bahar was the founding member of BAF in 2001 and eventually he was also elected as assistant general secretary of the BAF's first executive committee's election. All the executive members, judge, coach, players, and employees of BAF expressed deep shock and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.   -BSS


