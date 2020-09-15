Video
Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
BFF Election

Demo against Salahuddin

Published : Tuesday, 15 September, 2020
Sports Reporter

The more the Election time is coming near, the more excitement the football arena is witnessing each day.  The new edition to this chapter was Monday's demonstration against current President Kazi Salahuddin.
The demonstrators staged the protest in front of the National Press Club at Topkhana, Dhaka on the day here they were carrying placards with 'Stop Salahuddin', 'Save Football', 'We want golden past of football back' written on those.
Although the organisers of this demo said that they were not taking side with any of the contending groups, they did invite former national star booter Kaisar Hamid as a guest of their programme. Kaisar is known for his affiliation with the oppositions of Salahuddin.
A popular figure to the young generation, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman too joined the dome later.
Current BFF President is going to contest for the same post for the fourth consecutive time. He became BFF boss first time in 2008. Over the time, the former superstar of local sports had received criticism over his failure to improve condition of local football.
The much awaited election of BFF executive committee is to be held on October 3 with a total of 47 candidates battling for 21 posts of the governing body of local football.


