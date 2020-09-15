BCB mulls to resume domestic cricket soon





The possibility of Sri Lanka tour being suspended arised, after the BCB refused to accept the terms and conditions set by the Sri Lanka.

The decision was revealed by BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon following a meeting on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The BCB boss said they have already relayed their decision to Sri Lanka and they can have further discussion only based on revised terms and conditions.

He further said if Sri Lanka doesn't agree to change the conditions, they will try to start the domestic cricket soon as the players are desperate to get back to the cricket ground.

The domestic cricket of Bangladesh was kept suspended in the country since mid March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which also saw this year's Dhaka Premier Cricket League [DPL] get suspended after first round of matches.

"We have not thought of a replacement of the Sri Lanka series yet. But one thing is sure: we want to do something to get cricket back to the field," Papon said following a meeting with the board directors here today.

"Not sure if we will have any international team playing with us but we have ambition to start the domestic cricket soon. The coaching staffs will stay back; the cricketers are not playing for a long time now so we will plan something," he said.

The cricketers have already started individual training session, arranged by the BCB. Initially, they are practicing eyeing the Sri Lanka series.

When asked if the board will resume the suspended Dhaka League, Papon said, "We cannot manage all the clubs now if you ask me but we will manage something involving say 40 or 50 players. We will have cricket back to the field, in any other form but at the same time we need to ensure their safety from COVID-19. We will have the game to the level we can control but we will have cricket back."

"We will not wait long for Sri Lanka to reply. We have decided that it is not possible for us to accept those terms and conditions. We have already started planning on things to get our cricketers back to the field. If they reply soon its fine or else we will have our own set of plans," Papon concluded. -BSS

















