Tigers’ Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy





Nazmul Hasan Papon.

BCB Head set in an emergency meeting with top board officials on Monday to discuss on the issue and revealed the outcome to journalist. "The conditions they imposed are 'rare' in the history," Papon said. "Playing Test Championship is not possible under such stipulations. I like to give this message to them," he uttered.

"There's a huge gap between our assumptions and their letter. Even things are not relevant to other countries, who are arranging game," he added.

"Many countries confirm seven-day quarantine but allowing visitors to practice among themselves and use gym. But what Sri Lanka said? None of us will be allowed to go out of room within those 14 days, even they have to take their meals in their rooms!," Papon exclaimed.

"Our team was supposed to stay in Dambula, not in Colombo. Dambula is an automatically isolated location then why our players' can't go out of room? Secondly, generally hosts provide guests with ball thrower and net bowler. They are not giving and we considered it. But they are not even allowing us to carry! ICC Test Championship match is not kidding!," he said further.

Sri Lanka is one of the low coronavirus transited countries in South Asia and they informed earlier to BCB that they have playable environment. Reminding that BCB President said, "They informed us that the pandemic is under control there. But the scenario might be reversed that we don't know".

BCB had a plan to send a troop of 65 members including players of national and HP units as well as supporting staffs. Sri Lanka however, informed that the team will not exceed 30 members, which is ridiculous to BCB boss.

"We are told to go with a 30-member team including net bowler, thrower, security, medical team. Should we drop our cricketers!" Papon, also a policymaker, asked surprisingly.

Sri Lanka announced itinerary of the maiden version of Lankan Premier League (LPL). Their laxity and incapability to provide support to Bangladesh raise finger to their ability to organise a big franchiser event. "Sri Lanka government can't afford our single team. How they'll handle too many franchise teams?" Papon questioned.

BCB President also informed that they will convey their decision to SLC immediately for quickest response. "We've decided to inform them that their thinking is irrelevant to the reality. Playing under their conditions is unfeasible. Let's see what they reply. Hopeful to get their reply by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. But it should be tomorrow," he expressed.

BCB possibly will plan to resume domestic cricket soon if Sri Lanka tour postponed. Board will start working on DPL and BPL soon. BCB President in this regard said, "We already have started to think about our programmes".

"The sooner they'll inform the better. Once we shall make our decision, we'll not review it," he warned.

Red and Greens are supposed to visit Sri Lanka to play three-match Test series by the end of this month. The tour is a part of World Test Championship, which was scheduled to commence on October 24.















BCB on hard-line against SLC's unrealistic conditionsThe fate of the much awaited Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team once again became pendulous since BCB refused to trip under unsporting rigid conditions offered by the SLC. Questioning Sri Lanka's offer BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon informed media that they sent their revised observation to SLC for immediate consideration.BCB Head set in an emergency meeting with top board officials on Monday to discuss on the issue and revealed the outcome to journalist. "The conditions they imposed are 'rare' in the history," Papon said. "Playing Test Championship is not possible under such stipulations. I like to give this message to them," he uttered."There's a huge gap between our assumptions and their letter. Even things are not relevant to other countries, who are arranging game," he added."Many countries confirm seven-day quarantine but allowing visitors to practice among themselves and use gym. But what Sri Lanka said? None of us will be allowed to go out of room within those 14 days, even they have to take their meals in their rooms!," Papon exclaimed."Our team was supposed to stay in Dambula, not in Colombo. Dambula is an automatically isolated location then why our players' can't go out of room? Secondly, generally hosts provide guests with ball thrower and net bowler. They are not giving and we considered it. But they are not even allowing us to carry! ICC Test Championship match is not kidding!," he said further.Sri Lanka is one of the low coronavirus transited countries in South Asia and they informed earlier to BCB that they have playable environment. Reminding that BCB President said, "They informed us that the pandemic is under control there. But the scenario might be reversed that we don't know".BCB had a plan to send a troop of 65 members including players of national and HP units as well as supporting staffs. Sri Lanka however, informed that the team will not exceed 30 members, which is ridiculous to BCB boss."We are told to go with a 30-member team including net bowler, thrower, security, medical team. Should we drop our cricketers!" Papon, also a policymaker, asked surprisingly.Sri Lanka announced itinerary of the maiden version of Lankan Premier League (LPL). Their laxity and incapability to provide support to Bangladesh raise finger to their ability to organise a big franchiser event. "Sri Lanka government can't afford our single team. How they'll handle too many franchise teams?" Papon questioned.BCB President also informed that they will convey their decision to SLC immediately for quickest response. "We've decided to inform them that their thinking is irrelevant to the reality. Playing under their conditions is unfeasible. Let's see what they reply. Hopeful to get their reply by tomorrow or day after tomorrow. But it should be tomorrow," he expressed.BCB possibly will plan to resume domestic cricket soon if Sri Lanka tour postponed. Board will start working on DPL and BPL soon. BCB President in this regard said, "We already have started to think about our programmes"."The sooner they'll inform the better. Once we shall make our decision, we'll not review it," he warned.Red and Greens are supposed to visit Sri Lanka to play three-match Test series by the end of this month. The tour is a part of World Test Championship, which was scheduled to commence on October 24.