31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs





Some 1,476 people tested positive for the deadly disease at the same time, bringing the infection tally to 337,520, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

And 12,999 samples were tested in 94 labs across the country at that time. So far 1,728,480 samples have been tested.

The latest daily infection rate was 11.35 per cent while the overall rate stood at 19.53 per cent.

The total number of recovered patients has reached 240,643 including 2,372 new ones in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate rose to 71.30 per cent.

Among Sunday's 31 deceased, 25 were men and six were women. Eighteen of them were in Dhaka, five in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh.

Bangladesh recorded 255 deaths and 12,479 cases over the past week (Sept 6-12). During this period, 20,479 patients recovered.

Up to now, 3,686 men and 1,047 women have died from Covid-19 across the country.

Of the fatality victims, 2,293 were in Dhaka division, 1,001 in Chattogram, 401 in Khulna, 319 in Rajshahi, 225 in Rangpur, 212 in Sylhet, 180 in Barishal, and 102 in Mymensingh.

In per one million population, 1,981.84 cases are being recorded - 1,413 are recovering while 27.79 are dying.

Across the country, 18,135 people are in isolation and 49,525 are quarantined at present.

The country is passing its 27th week of Covid-19 infection after the first cases were confirmed on March 8.

However, the global coronavirus death count soared to 919,081 on Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

Data compiled by JHU showed the globally confirmed cases now stands at 28,660,123.

The US, which is the worst-hit country, has reported 6,482,523 confirmed cases with 193,670 fatalities.









It is followed by India with 4.7 million cases and 78,586 deaths.

Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,315,687 confirmed cases and 131,210 deaths.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organization declared the crisis a pandemic in March.

