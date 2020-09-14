Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
HC drops writ seeking media gag order 

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday dropped the writ petition from its cause list that sought directives for not disclosing any information related to the Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad
Rashed Khan's murder case and its investigation to media.
The HC bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Mahmud Hasan Talukder dropped the writ petition after holding hearing on the writ petition filed by Deb Dulal Rakshit, brother of suspended Sub-Inspector Nanda Dulal Rakshit, an accused of the murder case.
Adv Md Ahsan Ullah and Sajal Mahmud Russell appeared for the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar represented the state at the hearing.
The writ was on the cause list as item No 93 for hearing on Sunday. When the matter was placed before the bench, the court dropped the writ from its cause list, saying it would not listen to the issue.
The writ petitioner will have the freedom to move the writ on another bench said the court.
Lawyer Sajal Mahmud Russell said we will decide in consultation with the writ petitioner whether it will be moved or not.
The writ also sought directives not to present the accused in front of the media until the end of the investigation. Four persons, including Home Secretary and Information Secretary, were made respondents in the writ petition.
The writ also asked the court to issue a rule as to why releasing information on the investigation into this case, which is on trial at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Cox's Bazar should not be declared illegal.
On the night of July 31, Sinha was shot dead by police at the Shamlapur check-post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf.
Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a murder case on August 5, accusing nine people, including OC Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit, Tutul, Liton, Safanur, Kamal, Mamun, and Md Mostafa.




Removed Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das suspended Inspector Liakat Ali and SI Nanda Dulal Rakkhit were remanded in the same case.
Among them, Pradeep was remanded for 15 days in four phases and the other two for 14 days in three stages.


