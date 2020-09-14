Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:59 AM
Home Front Page

Charges framed against Bodi in corruption case

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The trial against former lawmaker from Cox's Bazar-4, Abdur Rahman Bodi, has been launched in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission on charges of accumulating wealth illegally and hiding information on assets.
Ismail Hossain of the Divisional Special Judge
Court passed the order in the presence of Bodi after a charge sheet was framed against him on Sunday.
The next proceedings of the case will start on October 15 with the recording of deposition. On that day, the deposition will be taken against him first, followed by the hearing of arguments. The case will be settled soon, hoped state strategist Mezbah Uddin.
ACC Chattogram office deputy director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with Double Mooring Police Station of Chattogram against Bodi on December 17 in 2007. The case was filed for hiding information of Tk43,43,994 and amassing wealth of Tk 66.7 lakh from unknown sources of income.
Another ACC deputy director Ali Akber submitted the charge sheet of the case based on an investigation in 2008. Bodi is on bail in the case.
Bodi is a two-time Member of Parliament from Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhia-Teknaf) constituency. He was deprived of nomination in the December 2018 election in the face of fierce criticism over various activities including yaba smuggling. The current Member of Parliament for that constituency is his wife Shaheen Akhter Chowdhury.   -Agencies


