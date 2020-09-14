BD soldiers highest in UN peace missions





Bangladesh regained the apex position by sending a 160-member Quick Reaction Force to Central African Republic on July 17.

A total of 6,731 Bangladeshis are now employed in different peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. Bangladesh is followed by Ethiopia with 6,662 peacekeepers, an ISPR press

release said. India has been in fifth place with 5,353 peacekeepers and Pakistan in sixth position with 4,440 peacekeeping members in the UN missions.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Md Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh Army has been appointed as the Deputy Force Commander in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one year. The appointment is in recognition of Bangladesh's active participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

Bangladeshi peacekeepers are currently deployed in eight out of 13 UN peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Western Sahara, Mali, Central African Republic, Yemen and Lebanon.

Over the past 32 years, 146,095 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have successfully completed 54 operations in about 40 countries.

As of last March, 150 Bangladeshis laid down their lives in different missions. Of them, 25 died in Sierra Leone operation.















Bangladesh has secured the top position among 118 countries in sending troops to the United Nations peacekeeping missions, according to Inter Services Public relations (ISPR) Directorate.Bangladesh regained the apex position by sending a 160-member Quick Reaction Force to Central African Republic on July 17.A total of 6,731 Bangladeshis are now employed in different peacekeeping missions of the United Nations. Bangladesh is followed by Ethiopia with 6,662 peacekeepers, an ISPR pressrelease said. India has been in fifth place with 5,353 peacekeepers and Pakistan in sixth position with 4,440 peacekeeping members in the UN missions.Meanwhile, Maj Gen Md Main Ullah Chowdhury of Bangladesh Army has been appointed as the Deputy Force Commander in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one year. The appointment is in recognition of Bangladesh's active participation in UN peacekeeping missions.Bangladeshi peacekeepers are currently deployed in eight out of 13 UN peacekeeping missions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Western Sahara, Mali, Central African Republic, Yemen and Lebanon.Over the past 32 years, 146,095 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have successfully completed 54 operations in about 40 countries.As of last March, 150 Bangladeshis laid down their lives in different missions. Of them, 25 died in Sierra Leone operation.