Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:59 AM
N\'ganj Mosque Blast

SC stays HC order to pay Tk 5 lakh as initial compensation

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

N'ganj Mosque BlastThe Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed a High Court order until December 1 that had directed Titas Gas to pay Tk 5 lakh as initial compensation to each family of the 37 victims of mosque blast at Fatullah in Narayanganj.
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order after virtually hearing on a petition filed by the Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) seeking stay on the HC order.
The Chamber Judge also sent the petition to the full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing on December 1.
Titas Gas Ltd lawyer Barrister Mezbahur Rahman said his client will not pay Tk 5 lakh to each victim following the SC's stay order.
The authorities of Titas Gas filed the petition with the Appellate Division on Sunday morning.
Additional Attorney General Murad Reza represented the state while Adv Taimur   Alam Khandaker appeared for the writ petition and senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin and Barrister Mezbahur Rahman stood for the Titas Gas during the hearing.
Earlier on September 9, the HC directed the Titas Gas to pay Tk 5 lakh as initial compensation in seven days to each family of the 37 victims of mosque blast at Fatullah in Narayanganj.
The court directed the Deputy Commissioner of Narayanganj to distribute the monetary compensation to victims' families.
The HC said all respondents, including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC), TGTDCL, and Pashchim Talla Baitus Salat Mosque Committee, are responsible for the deadly explosion.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and a resident of Narayanganj Barrister Mar-e-um Khondaker as public interest litigation.
The court also issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not be directed to give Tk 50 lakh to each family of the 37 victims.
On September 4, the explosion took place around 8:45pm at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Fatullah in Narayanganj when the devotees had just finished their Esha prayers.
Locals accused Titas Gas of being inactive to solve a gas leakage issue in the mosque building which was going on for quite a long time. They claimed that they occasionally used to smell gas inside the mosque.
Upon initial investigation, fire service authorities believed the incident might has occurred due to gas leakage.
So far, the death toll from Friday's mosque blast climbed to 31.
A case has been filed in connection with explosion at the mosque on September 5.


