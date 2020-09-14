Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest
Home Front Page

BNP names Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by polls candidates

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

BNP has nominated Salah Uddin Ahmed for Dhaka-5 and Sheikh Rezaul Islam for Naogaon-6 constituencies at the upcoming by-elections.
However, due to internal conflict, the party is yet to select party candidate for Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.
In this regard, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "Members of the standing committee had selected the candidates on the basis of our grassroots leaders'
information. The names of the two candidates have been announced today (On Sunday), and the names of the other two candidates will be announced this week," he added.
On Saturday during the interview of the BNP aspirant candidates, a fight broke out in front of the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. About 12 BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash. A large number of police and RAB members have been deployed in the vicinity of the office.
According to Election Commission schedule Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections will be held on September-17. The EC schedules for Dhaka-18 and Siranjganj-1 have not been announced yet.
Dhaka-5 seat was lying vacant for death of Awami League member of the parliament Habibur Rahman Mollah, Naogaon-6, for Israfil Alam of AL, Sirajganj-1, for death of AL leader Mohammad Nasim and Dhaka-18, for AL leader Sahara Khatun.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
31 more die, 1,476 people infected with Covid-19 in 24 hrs
HC drops writ seeking media gag order 
Decision to reduce number of Covid hospitals irks experts
Charges framed against Bodi in corruption case
BD soldiers highest in UN peace missions
SC stays HC order to pay Tk 5 lakh as initial compensation
BNP names Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by polls candidates
Abandoned gas line caused blast in Narayanganj mosque


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft