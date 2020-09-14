BNP names Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by polls candidates





However, due to internal conflict, the party is yet to select party candidate for Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.

In this regard, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "Members of the standing committee had selected the candidates on the basis of our grassroots leaders'

information. The names of the two candidates have been announced today (On Sunday), and the names of the other two candidates will be announced this week," he added.

On Saturday during the interview of the BNP aspirant candidates, a fight broke out in front of the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. About 12 BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash. A large number of police and RAB members have been deployed in the vicinity of the office.

According to Election Commission schedule Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections will be held on September-17. The EC schedules for Dhaka-18 and Siranjganj-1 have not been announced yet.

Dhaka-5 seat was lying vacant for death of Awami League member of the parliament Habibur Rahman Mollah, Naogaon-6, for Israfil Alam of AL, Sirajganj-1, for death of AL leader Mohammad Nasim and Dhaka-18, for AL leader Sahara Khatun.

















BNP has nominated Salah Uddin Ahmed for Dhaka-5 and Sheikh Rezaul Islam for Naogaon-6 constituencies at the upcoming by-elections.However, due to internal conflict, the party is yet to select party candidate for Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.In this regard, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer, "Members of the standing committee had selected the candidates on the basis of our grassroots leaders'information. The names of the two candidates have been announced today (On Sunday), and the names of the other two candidates will be announced this week," he added.On Saturday during the interview of the BNP aspirant candidates, a fight broke out in front of the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. About 12 BNP leaders and activists were injured in the clash. A large number of police and RAB members have been deployed in the vicinity of the office.According to Election Commission schedule Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections will be held on September-17. The EC schedules for Dhaka-18 and Siranjganj-1 have not been announced yet.Dhaka-5 seat was lying vacant for death of Awami League member of the parliament Habibur Rahman Mollah, Naogaon-6, for Israfil Alam of AL, Sirajganj-1, for death of AL leader Mohammad Nasim and Dhaka-18, for AL leader Sahara Khatun.