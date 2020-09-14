Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Abandoned gas line caused blast in Narayanganj mosque

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Razu Ahmad

NARAYANGANJ, 13 SEP:  The gas line abandoned 22 years back in the Baitus Salat Mosque area in Narayanganj's Fatullah caused the deadly blast leaving so far 31 people dead.
The gas is still flowing through the pipeline as the transmission has not yet been turned off, said locals. 
The inquiries into the incident started in earnest with the authorities suspecting that gas accumulation inside the mosque triggered the explosions.
State utility Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company subsequently dug the surrounding areas to check the lines.
Titas discovered six leaks in the pipeline that passed below the mosque. Fire Service officials believe the blasts were sparked by a gas leak from that pipeline leaving 31 people dead.
In 1988, another gas pipe was installed to provide gas to the nearby houses but the older line has still gas running through it.
However, local officials of Titas could not explain why that was the case. They believe customers whose gas supply was connected to the old pipe 'should have informed' Titas after the new pipeline was installed.
That is the reason why the supply through the old pipeline was not disconnected, they said.
More than 50 Muslim devotees sustained burn injuries in the blasts. Beside the Fire Service, Titas, the district administration and the Narayanganj City Corporation have each opened separate probes into the incident.
A supply line of Titas runs down the middle of the road towards Khanpur. Another pipeline with a 3-inch radius runs along the northern road towards Sabujbag. This pipeline was installed in 1998.
In the 1980s, before  the 3-inch pipeline was installed, three house owners in Sabujbag had their gas connections linked to an auxiliary pipeline.
But while that old line in front of the houses was discarded, the main gas line on the road was not disconnected, according to some locals.
The authorities did not find any leak in the 3-inch pipe after the incident but the other pipeline had six perforations, they said. This pipeline is located near pillar No. 4 of the mosque.
When a new gas connection was installed at Sabujbagh, the 'risers' of the old gas connections in front of those three houses were cut off and replaced with new connections. But the old gas line was not severed from the base, Abdul Gafur, President of Baitus Salat Mosque Committee, told reports.
"That pipe remained there with gas passing through it and settling inside the mosque. This incident would never have happened if the authorities had removed the pipe. Also, they could have disconnected the supply from the mainline, which they didn't," he said.
The foundation of pillar No. 4 on the northern side of the mosque cuts across the Titas gas pipeline and goes six inches towards the street, he said.
The wrapping of that pipe was ruined when the foundation of the pillar was constructed, which caused the rupture in the pipe, leading to the gas leak.
"The ruptured gas line was brought by three customers in the 1980s. They switched their connection to the new 3-inch wide pipeline in 1998. The new pipeline had no ruptures in it," Md Mofizul Islam, Deputy General Manager of Titas in Narayanganj, said. 
 "That line drawn by the customers has been abandoned since then but they have never informed Titas about it. It was their responsibility to inform the authorities," he said.


