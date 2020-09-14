Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:58 AM
Front Page

Corona likely to take deadly turn in winter

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
HM Imam Hasan

Coronavirus infection might take a deadly turn in Bangladesh during the coming winter, said health experts.
People are likely to become more vulnerable to coronavirus because of less humidity, sunshine and deficiency of vitamin D leading to low immunity.
Moreover, other viruses find it easier to spread and flu-like respiratory symptoms increase in the winter.
Health experts warned that the pandemic was unlikely to end until an effective vaccine for the coronavirus was available.
However, everything will depend on the uses of masks in public gathering, maintaining physical distance, habit of hand washing and strict application of hygiene rules, sample testing and isolation.
Besides, some recent studies in India, the United Kingdom and Australia claim that the effects of the virus may increase in winter and there is a slim chance of people's returning to normal life.
Zahidur Rahman, Assistant Professor of Virology Department of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, said, "Colds and coughs are more common in winter due to weather and any contagious disease is more prevalent in winter and monsoon."
At the same time when humidity is dry, it stays in the air for a long time. This also increases the chances of infection, he added.
"People who have asthma or shortness of breath tend to have these tendencies in the winter. Because of all this, victims of the virus will find it difficult to face it in the winter. So we are more concerned about winter," he observed.
The second wave may come in winter and it may be more   intense than the first wave. Zahidur Rahman said.
Dr. ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Although it's yet to be proved if coronavirus has any connection with the weather but it can be assumed that the virus can survive longer in cold weather."
Many people in Bangladesh suffer from common cold problems during the winter. Therefore, if Covid-19 patients and other flu-patients become infected in the winter, the situation might get worse. "This is just an assumption but we have to be more careful," he added.
Prof Alamgir further said, "Without awareness and cooperation of people, the country will not be free from this dangerous pandemic. People in our country need to understand that we need to live a more controlled life for at least 6 months."
Prof Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "The way coronavirus infection is increasing, it can be assumed that the prevalence of this virus will increase in winter."
He fears that the situation could worsen in the winter, as people are more likely to have respiratory problems and flu at this time of year. Winter temperatures and low humidity will allow the coronavirus to survive longer, he said.
Due to deficiency of vitamin D and reduced immunity, the coronavirus will have a greater impact on people.
Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "There has been some improvement in the overall situation. Although it seemed a bit controlled, the danger did not go away. Everyone has to follow the hygiene rules."


