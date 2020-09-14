Myanmar amassing troops along BD border





Acting Foreign Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Md Khurshed Alam called the Myanmar envoy to his office and handed over a protest note, an official at the Foreign Ministry said.

"They've brought troops and artillery to three points in border areas. This is a violation and we protested it," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry confirmed.

The Foreign Ministry conveyed concerns of Bangladesh on the military build-up around three border pillars near the Tambru border area of Rakhaine State, the official said.

Foreign Ministry's official conveyed to the Myanmar Ambassador in Dhaka that such military build-up will create confusion within Bangladesh and escalate tensions on the border.

He told the Ambassador to ask the Myanmar authorities to withdraw Myanmar security forces along with military assets from the area, said the Foreign Ministry.

The Acting Foreign Secretary also expressed the concern that such event may hamper repatriation process which both sides agreed to implement.

A diplomatic note on the subject was handed over to the Ambassador.















