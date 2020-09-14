DB rounds up 5 fake NID makers in city





The arrested are Md Sumon Parvez, 40, Md Mazid, 42, Siddharth Shankar Sutradhar, 32, Md Anwarul Islam, 26 and Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 41.

Twelve dual, fake and duplicate NID cards were recovered from their possession.

Tipped off, a team of Organized Crime and Vehicle Theft Prevention Unit of the DB (Lalbagh Division) conducted a drive at D-Block area of Mirpur Zoo Road at 7:45pm on Saturday and arrested the five syndicate members.

Deputy Commissioner (media) Walid Hossain said Sumon and Majid used to help loan defaulters to apply for loan using fake NIDs and they usually take Tk 80,000 to Tk 1 lakh from each of them for making fake NID cards.

Besides, they also asked their clients to pay 10 per cent of the total sanctioned loan. If the clients agree, they first make a fake NID card.

Their other accomplices are Siddhartha Shankar Sutradhar and Md Anwarul Islam, who used to make the fake identity cards. They used to charge Tk 35,000 to Tk 40,000 for each fake NID card, he said.

Sumon Parvez and Mazid would take from Tk 80,000 to Tk 100,000 from each of the clients, promising them to avail bank loans. Once the loans are sanctioned, they had to pay up to 10 per cent of the total.

As Siddharth Shankar Sutradhar and Anwarul Islam worked as data entry operators in Khilgaon and Gulshan offices of the Election Commission's outsourcing e-zone companies, they could easily create fake NID cards using the software of the Election Commission office, Walid Hossain added.

Using these national identity cards, they have borrowed money from City Bank, UCB Bank, NRB Bank and BRAC Bank. A certain Md Milton has withdrawn Tk 30 million from South Bangla Bank on North South Road in the city.

