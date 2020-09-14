Video
Another murder case against ex-OC Pradeep

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

A case has been filed against 13 people, including former officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das as the main accused, for murdering another man named Mizanur Rahman in Teknaf in crossfire.
Nur Bahar, elder sister of the deceased Mizanur Rahman, filed the case in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate (Teknaf-3) Helal Uddin on Sunday.
The plaintiff's lawyer Zulkhar Nain Zillur told the media that the court has directed the OC of Teknaf Police Station to submit a report to the court by November 10 on whether there were any other cases related to the incident.
A total of 14 cases have been filed against OC Pradeep, who is in custody in the Major Sinha murder case, on charges of murder and torture. On April 4, a Teknaf police team arrested Mizanur Rahman - resident of  Whykong in Teknaf- and took him away, vandalising his house and furniture.   -Agencies



