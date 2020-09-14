

Casino kingpin Samrat charged for siphoning off Tk195 crore

CID, the apex investigation unit of Bangladesh Police, filed the case with Ramna Police Station on a charge of siphoning Tk195 crore, Jisan Haque, senior assistant superintendent of CID Media wing said.

According to the case statement, Samrat in collusion with his associate Md Enamul Haque Arman, 56, siphoned off the money to Singapore and Malaysia.

On October 6 last year, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat, former president of Dhaka South City Jubo League, from Cumilla's Chauddagram.

As per Intelligence sources, being the Dhaka south city unit Jubo League president, Samrat took control of Dhaka's underworld, earned millions controlling illegal gamblings, casinos, extortion and tender manipulation.

Starting out as a Chhatra League leader in 1990, Samrat's duty back then was to organise protests in different parts of the capital, aimed at ousting HM Ershad from power. He was later jailed and tortured for his role in the movement.

In 1991 Samrat joined the Jubo League, where Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon, the then city unit president of the front played a key role in his rise to power.

Samrat became an influential leader during the 1996-2001 tenure of the Awami League government, and retained his position as a top leader during the 1/11 changeover.

Later in 2008, when Awami League was voted to power again after the tenure of the caretaker government, Samrat continued his rise through the ranks, ending up as the Dhaka south city unit Jubo League president at its sixth council on July 14, 2012. -Agencies















