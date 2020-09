The bail prayer of dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag was rejected by a Dhaka Court on Sunday in a case filed over sex trafficking to the United Arab Emirates.

Sohag is also an art director of Bangladesh Television. He obtained the National Film Award as best choreographer for his work in the film 'Dhat Teri Ki' in 2017.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the rejection order after hearing on his bail plea.