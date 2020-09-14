Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:58 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Six to die for Tangail double murder

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Court Correspondent

A Speedy Trial Tribunal of Dhaka on Sunday sentenced six people to death for killing a couple -- a retired government primary school teacher and his wife in Tangail following a land dispute in 2017.
Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the STT -1 delivered the judgement in presence of the six accused, said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
The convicts are the dead teacher's step brother Swapan Kumar Das, Zahidul Islam, Md Farhad Hossain, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Monzurul Uslam and Shayan Mia.
The case statement is that the victim Anil's step brother Swapan plotted to kill his brother and sister-in-law for grabbing their property and murdered them with the help of the others on July 26 in 2017 in their house at Rasulpur area under Tangail Sadar Police Station.
The killers put the bodies of the victims 65-year-old retired high school teacher Anil Chandra Das and his wife, 55-year-old Kalpana Das, in separate sacks and dumped those in the septic tank of their toilet.
Later police recovered the bodies.
Victims' son Nirmal Kumar Das filed a case with Tangail Police Station over the double murder on July 28 in 2017.
Later, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka from Tangail for quick disposal.
Police pressed charges against the six accused in the case on September 17 in 2018.
The court on August 7 last year framed charges against the six accused.
The tribunal examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 35 in the case. Tribunal Prosecutor Abdullah Abu Bhuiyan and Adv Mahfujur Rahman and Adv Chand Mia defended the convicts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Another murder case against ex-OC Pradeep
Casino kingpin Samrat charged for siphoning off Tk195 crore
54% rural households lack Net access: Survey
Dancer Shahriar denied bail
Six to die for Tangail double murder
CDA inquiry team likely to submit report by Sept 15
Public univs to get permanent registrars soon: UGC chair
Shipyards in Sitakunda not fulfilling environment requirements


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft