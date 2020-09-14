Six to die for Tangail double murder





Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of the STT -1 delivered the judgement in presence of the six accused, said prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.

The convicts are the dead teacher's step brother Swapan Kumar Das, Zahidul Islam, Md Farhad Hossain, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Monzurul Uslam and Shayan Mia.

The case statement is that the victim Anil's step brother Swapan plotted to kill his brother and sister-in-law for grabbing their property and murdered them with the help of the others on July 26 in 2017 in their house at Rasulpur area under Tangail Sadar Police Station.

The killers put the bodies of the victims 65-year-old retired high school teacher Anil Chandra Das and his wife, 55-year-old Kalpana Das, in separate sacks and dumped those in the septic tank of their toilet.

Later police recovered the bodies.

Victims' son Nirmal Kumar Das filed a case with Tangail Police Station over the double murder on July 28 in 2017.

Later, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka from Tangail for quick disposal.

Police pressed charges against the six accused in the case on September 17 in 2018.

The court on August 7 last year framed charges against the six accused.

The tribunal examined 27 prosecution witnesses out of 35 in the case. Tribunal Prosecutor Abdullah Abu Bhuiyan and Adv Mahfujur Rahman and Adv Chand Mia defended the convicts.

















