CDA inquiry team likely to submit report by Sept 15





Talking to the Daily Observer, Nurullah Nuri, Chairman of the committee and Director of the Department of Environment (DoE) Chattogram Metro said, "We have already held two meetings in September 3 and 7 and finalised the report."

"In another meeting to be held this week, we shall sign it and submit it to the authority by Tuesday," Nuri said.

Nurullah Nuri was made Chairman of the committee on August 12 after transfer of former Chairman Azadur Rahman Mallik.









Earlier the Chairman of CDA Jahirul Alam Dobash had constituted a five member committee to probe into the approval of a high rise building built on the alignment of the Bakalia Access Road on October 25 last year.





