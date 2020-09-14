Public univs to get permanent registrars soon: UGC chair





The University Grants Commission (UGC) wants to appoint a permanent registrar in all public universities in the country, said UGC chairman Dr Kazi Shahidullah on Sunday."Registrar plays an important role in the administration of the university. We have seen several public universities are working in this position as temporary appointees. The vice-chancellors of all public university should appoint permanent registrars soon," he said while addressing a review meeting of UGC and Annual Performance Agreement (APA) signing ceremony at its auditorium in the capital."Registrar assists the vice-chancellor in running the university in accordance with the existing laws and regulations. Most of the universities depend on a hardworking and efficient registrar," he also said.