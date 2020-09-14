Shipyards in Sitakunda not fulfilling environment requirements





The local Environment Department has been working to motivate the owners and the workers of the ship breaking yards, but failed.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Moazzem Hussain, Director of Chattogram Region, said that only two ship yards have come under full environment-friendly standards.

He said, more than 50 ship yards are now active in Sitakunda area. Of them, a total of 40 yards are still out of environment-friendly requirements, he said.

Moazzem Hussain said, "We are trying to make all the ship yards to follow the environment conditions fully."

"We have been continuing a motivational programme for the both owners and the workers of the yards regularly" he said.

Over 200 ships are scrapped in those yards annually.

Ship breaking industry started in 1971 and since then has been polluting the environment of the locality posing a serious threat to the health of the nearby residents. Even, 40,000 workers engaged in the ship breaking industries of Chattogram are now working in a hazardous atmosphere at high risk of life. They even work with outdated equipment and are often exposed to toxic chemicals.

Due to high risk of life and the absence of precautionary measures, at least 500 workers of the yards had so far died and about 1000 were handicapped due to several accidents in last 50 years. All of the workers of 50 ship breaking yards are passing their working period with high risk of accidents particularly by the explosion of gas cylinders and oil tankers.

At least 22 people were killed and 30 workers injured in 2019. During the period of 2016-18, more than 50 workers had died in different accidents. Besides, at least 11 workers lost their lives in 2012 and 12 workers died in 2010 and at least 15 died in 2011 while 22 people died in 2013 according to data collected by the trade unions.

During the scrapping of old ships, different types of poisonous chemicals including oil used in the ships are spread in the yards. This eventually rolls down into the sea and causes serious threats.

A total of four types of old vessels are scrapped in the shipyards of Sitakunda.

The vessels are Turbine Tanker (TT), Motor Vessel (MV), Steam Vessel (SV) and Fishing Trawler (FT). Of them scrapping of Turbine Tanker is very much dangerous.

The Department of Environment Pollution alleged that almost all the owners of the ship breaking yards do not follow the rules and regulations of the government regarding the pollution of environment.

The ship breaking industry is fetching about Taka 600 crore revenue annually.

Presently over 60 lakh tonnes of scrapped iron are collected by scrapping about 200 ships in 50 ship yards.















