HC issues rule over lower court bail to contractor

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain in two weeks why the lower court order that granted bail to Shahadat Hossain, a contractor of the Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant, in a case filed over corruption in purchasing furniture and household items should not be declared illegal.The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after holding hearing on a revision petition filed by Anti Corruption Commission (ACC). Shahadat Hossain is the proprietor of Sajin Construction Ltd that supplied the materials to the plant project. Senior Advocate Barrister Shafique Ahmed and Barrister Mahbub Shafique appeared for Shahadat while Khurshid Alam Khan for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the State.On August 26, Pabna District and Sessions Judge Mokbul Ahsan granted bail to Shahadat in two corruption cases.