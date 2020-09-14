SC upholds HC order granting bail to CU teacher





A four-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed a 'no order' after hearing virtually on an appeal filed by the state seeking a stay order on the HC bail order.

Adv Motaher Hossain Saju appeared for the CU teacher while Deputy Attorney General Biswajit Debnath represented the State.

The HC order will remain effective which granted bail to Anwar Hossain said his lawyer Motaher Hossain Saju.

On August 24, the HC granted six weeks bail to Anwar Hossain Chowdhury.

Asaduzzaman Tanvir, former joint secretary of Chhatra League's Fatikchhari upazila unit, filed the complaint on May 17 in 2018 with the Magistrate Court.

















