Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:57 AM
Sheikh Rehana's 65th birthday observed

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The 65th birthday of Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and younger sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was observed on Sunday. She was born at Tungipara of Gopalganj district on September 13, 1955.
Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived as they were in Belgium when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, along with most of his family members, was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army personnel on August 15, 1975.
Afterwards, they came to India via Germany and Rehana moved to London and began residing with her family there. Sheikh Hasina returned to the country in 1981 and took the leadership of the Awami League.
In spite of her living in London, Sheikh Rehana, a mother of three children, lives a large part of her life in Bangladesh.  She is married to Shafiq Ahmed Siddiq, retired professor of Department of Accounting and Information Systems at the University of Dhaka.
Despite being a child of the largest political family in the country, Sheikh Rehana has never been directly involved in the forefront of active politics. However, in the spirit of the Liberation War and the movement for the establishment of democracy, she inspired and supported Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and other active politicians. Sheikh Rehana has always played a role in philanthropic work.
According to Rehana, Sheikh Hasina has saved the Rohingyas from uncertainty and given them shelter in the country.
Rehana's only son Radwan Mujib Siddiq is the trustee of the Awami League's research wing Centre for Research and Information (CRI), eldest daughter Tulip, a two-time-elected British MP and youngest daughter Azmina a global risk analyzer.
The well-wishers greeted the daughter of the father of the nation on her birthday through different social media.


