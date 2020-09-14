Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Home Back Page

Amit Shah hospitalized again

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Amit Shah, India's home minister and the top lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was admitted to hospital again for a check-up ahead of a scheduled session of parliament, the All India Institute for Medical Sciences said in a statement.
This is the third time that 55-year-old Shah has been hospitalized since first testing positive for Covid-19 on Aug. 3. He was discharged less than two weeks later, but was treated again within days after complaints of fatigue and body aches.
Earlier, news agency IANS reported that Shah was admitted to the hospital at about 11 p.m. Saturday due to breathing issues.   -NDTV


