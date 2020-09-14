Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:57 AM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance

IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance

Dhaka East Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) held a webinar on Compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector on Saturday. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, executive committee of of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.




Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.
Mohammod Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsul Huda and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed the program. Head of branches, executives and officials under Dhaka East Zone attended the webinar.
Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin said that Islamic Banking is a successful reality of the world. Islamic banking is providing modern financial services with latest technologies at present. He said, 25 percent banking of Bangladesh is being conducted under Islamic banking financial system. Referring to the implementation of Shari`ah principles, he said that in order to implement Shari`ah banking, all the executives, clients and stakeholders of the organization needs to nurture social and human values, welfare, sincerity, devotion, transparency, accountability and compliance in the personal and professional life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
Padma Bank holds 63rd Board meeting
Credit Suisse CEO urges end of cantonal banks’ privileges
Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
$2.1 billion Asiana Airlines takeover collapses
Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani
German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft