

IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance









Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Mufti Sayeed Ahmed, Vice Chairman of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.

Mohammod Ullah, Head of Dhaka East Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsul Huda and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank addressed the program. Head of branches, executives and officials under Dhaka East Zone attended the webinar.

Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin said that Islamic Banking is a successful reality of the world. Islamic banking is providing modern financial services with latest technologies at present. He said, 25 percent banking of Bangladesh is being conducted under Islamic banking financial system. Referring to the implementation of Shari`ah principles, he said that in order to implement Shari`ah banking, all the executives, clients and stakeholders of the organization needs to nurture social and human values, welfare, sincerity, devotion, transparency, accountability and compliance in the personal and professional life.

