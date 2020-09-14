Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:57 AM
latest
Home Business

Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13: Mexico's labor market added 92,390 formal tax-paying jobs in August, data from social security institute IMSS showed on Saturday, as the country's economy claws back jobs lost from the coronavirus spurred slowdown.
The Mexican economy has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, with health authorities confirming on Friday that the official death toll has surpassed 70,000, the fourth highest number of deaths globally.
The economy is seen contracting by up to 13per cent this year, the deepest downturn since the 1930s-era Great Depression.
Despite the modest August job gains, following several months of losses, the labor market has bled 833,100 formal jobs so far this year, according to IMSS data.
Formal jobs stem from contracts and include defined pay and tax obligations, while informal jobs mostly operate in cash and outside the law. Slightly more than half of Mexican workers are thought to be employed informally.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
Padma Bank holds 63rd Board meeting
Credit Suisse CEO urges end of cantonal banks’ privileges
Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
$2.1 billion Asiana Airlines takeover collapses
Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani
German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft