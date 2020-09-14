Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani





Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is said to be offering to sell a stake of about $20 billion in its retail business to Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg News reported this week. If Ambani succeeds in pulling off such a deal, it would mark another victory for the billionaire, who in recent months has secured $20 billion of investment in his digital unit from marquee names including Facebook Inc and Google Inc.

The mere possibility of an Amazon investment reveals not only Ambani's market clout, but also how India's business climate is changing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cranks up nationalist rhetoric while the nation hurtles toward the first annual economic contraction in 40 years. Having seen multiple regulatory roadblocks thrown in their way, a tie-up with a powerful Indian ally has never looked more crucial for the world's biggest internet companies. And no business person carries more heft in India than Ambani.

Better to cooperate

"I suspect the government somewhere is signalling that it's better for multinational companies to come in with some Indian partner," said Arun Kumar, an economist and the Malcolm Adiseshiah Chair at the Institute of Social Sciences. "So Amazon might decide it's better to cooperate with Reliance than compete against it."

The 63-year-old tycoon has identified technology and retail as future growth areas in a pivot away from the energy businesses he inherited from his father who died in 2002. Retail is the next frontier for Ambani, whose ambitions include creating a homegrown e-commerce giant like China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Silicon Valley's ambitions in the country represent a threat to Ambani's ability to achieve such dominance in his home market, but winning their cooperation, with all the know-how and global reach it brings, could help him achieve it faster. That aligns with

the emphasis Modi has been placing on developing the local economy.

'Life's mantra'

In one 33-minute address to the nation recently, PM Modi used the word 'self-reliance' 17 times. "The corona crisis has taught us the value of local manufacturing, local markets and local supply chains," Modi went on to say. "Local is not only our need it is also our responsibility. Time has taught us that we will simply have to make 'local' our life's mantra."

Even so, India is increasingly important to Silicon Valley because it's a one billion-plus person market that's still largely untapped. China is dominated by homegrown e-commerce players and largely shuts out global tech companies, while established markets in the West offer limited growth opportunities.

Though Amazon is already India's largest e-commerce player, it's ability to compete with domestic firms was hamstrung by an abrupt rule change in 2018 that limited foreign players to operating as e-Bay style marketplaces, rather than selling their own stock. -Bloomberg































NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Big Tech is clamoring for a bigger piece of India's booming internet space, but that increasingly seems to mean going through the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is said to be offering to sell a stake of about $20 billion in its retail business to Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg News reported this week. If Ambani succeeds in pulling off such a deal, it would mark another victory for the billionaire, who in recent months has secured $20 billion of investment in his digital unit from marquee names including Facebook Inc and Google Inc.The mere possibility of an Amazon investment reveals not only Ambani's market clout, but also how India's business climate is changing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cranks up nationalist rhetoric while the nation hurtles toward the first annual economic contraction in 40 years. Having seen multiple regulatory roadblocks thrown in their way, a tie-up with a powerful Indian ally has never looked more crucial for the world's biggest internet companies. And no business person carries more heft in India than Ambani.Better to cooperate"I suspect the government somewhere is signalling that it's better for multinational companies to come in with some Indian partner," said Arun Kumar, an economist and the Malcolm Adiseshiah Chair at the Institute of Social Sciences. "So Amazon might decide it's better to cooperate with Reliance than compete against it."The 63-year-old tycoon has identified technology and retail as future growth areas in a pivot away from the energy businesses he inherited from his father who died in 2002. Retail is the next frontier for Ambani, whose ambitions include creating a homegrown e-commerce giant like China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Silicon Valley's ambitions in the country represent a threat to Ambani's ability to achieve such dominance in his home market, but winning their cooperation, with all the know-how and global reach it brings, could help him achieve it faster. That aligns withthe emphasis Modi has been placing on developing the local economy.'Life's mantra'In one 33-minute address to the nation recently, PM Modi used the word 'self-reliance' 17 times. "The corona crisis has taught us the value of local manufacturing, local markets and local supply chains," Modi went on to say. "Local is not only our need it is also our responsibility. Time has taught us that we will simply have to make 'local' our life's mantra."Even so, India is increasingly important to Silicon Valley because it's a one billion-plus person market that's still largely untapped. China is dominated by homegrown e-commerce players and largely shuts out global tech companies, while established markets in the West offer limited growth opportunities.Though Amazon is already India's largest e-commerce player, it's ability to compete with domestic firms was hamstrung by an abrupt rule change in 2018 that limited foreign players to operating as e-Bay style marketplaces, rather than selling their own stock. -Bloomberg