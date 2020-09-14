German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports





South Korea, the second largest non-EU buyer of German pigmeat behind China, immediately banned German pork imports after ASF was discovered in a dead wild boar on Thursday.

Joachim Rukwied, president of Germany's DBV farming association, said pig farmers are concerned that "swine fever will mean the Asian market falls apart".

Germany, Europe's biggest pork producer, sold $1.2 billion worth of German pigmeat to China last year.

"I hope that the Chinese market remains open," Rukwied said on German television channel ARD.

"I hope that they will take a similar course of action as in the European Union, with a regionalised answer in which only meat from the affected region cannot be exported elsewhere in the EU."

German domestic demand is not large enough for the country's pig farming sector, he said.

"We are greatly concerned, we fear market pressure."

Asia is important for sale of parts of pigs such as ears and tails which find no markets in Europe, he noted.

German pork exports to China are not feasible in the short term and are expected to come to a stop, Germany's ISN pig breeders' association said.

"Veterinary certificates for pigmeat exports to China can no longer have the words 'ASF free' for Germany so in reality we fear that exports will no longer be possible," an ISN spokesman said.

"This will be very painful for pig producer in Germany." -Reuters























