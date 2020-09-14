Registration opens for Banglalink’s innovators 4.0





Monzula Morshed, chief human resources and administration officer of Banglalik made the announcement at a virtual press conference, said a press release on Sunday.

Qazi Urfi Ahmad, brands and communications director, Ayesha Saeed, head of talent management and other high officials of the company also participated in the online event.

Finding out the most innovative participants, Banglalink innovators will provide them with the opportunity to develop their skills through grooming, boot-camp sessions, workshops and many other activities, the company said in the press release.

The winning team consisting of four participants will be announced after completing a rigorous selection process.

UNB adds: Along with receiving attractive prizes, the winning team will directly participate in the "Assessment Center of the Strategic Assistant Program" of Banglalink.

The members of the first and the second runner-up teams will also get a direct entry to the programme along with attractive prizes.

All members of the top five teams will directly qualify for Banglalink's "Advanced Internship Program (AIP)" and get opportunities to participate in "Learn from the Startups" and "Campus to Corporate", two programmes launched for giving students an exposure to startup- and corporate-experiences, respectively.

Students from any UGC approved university can participate in Banglalink innovators by completing the online registration on https://ennovators.banglalink.net

The registration phase will end on October 24.

A total of more than 40,000 students participated in the first three editions.





















Banglalink has officially commenced the registration process of the fourth edition of innovators, a digital ideation competition for innovative youngsters aspiring to become successful future professionals.Monzula Morshed, chief human resources and administration officer of Banglalik made the announcement at a virtual press conference, said a press release on Sunday.Qazi Urfi Ahmad, brands and communications director, Ayesha Saeed, head of talent management and other high officials of the company also participated in the online event.Finding out the most innovative participants, Banglalink innovators will provide them with the opportunity to develop their skills through grooming, boot-camp sessions, workshops and many other activities, the company said in the press release.The winning team consisting of four participants will be announced after completing a rigorous selection process.UNB adds: Along with receiving attractive prizes, the winning team will directly participate in the "Assessment Center of the Strategic Assistant Program" of Banglalink.The members of the first and the second runner-up teams will also get a direct entry to the programme along with attractive prizes.All members of the top five teams will directly qualify for Banglalink's "Advanced Internship Program (AIP)" and get opportunities to participate in "Learn from the Startups" and "Campus to Corporate", two programmes launched for giving students an exposure to startup- and corporate-experiences, respectively.Students from any UGC approved university can participate in Banglalink innovators by completing the online registration on https://ennovators.banglalink.netThe registration phase will end on October 24.A total of more than 40,000 students participated in the first three editions.