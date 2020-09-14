Half of BD rural households have no computer, internet: Study





However, a recent study by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, shows that rural households are still lagging behind in their adoption and use of these e-services due to lack of better access to information and communication technology (ICT) as well as the lack of skills needed to operate devices.

This persisting "digital divide" among the rural and urban households in Bangladesh continues to hinder the successful expansion of the country's e-government system.

In a webinar hosted on Sunday, Dr Wasel Bin Shadat, Senior Research Fellow at BIGD, presented these findings from the study.

Surveying 6,500 rural households all across the country, this study is the first of its kind to develop a Digital Literacy Index (DLI) that illustrates the current state of digital literacy in rural Bangladesh.

According to the index, though 96% of the rural households have a mobile phone, the majority (59%) of them do not have access to a smartphone. Moreover, about half of the households have access to neither a computer (49%) nor the internet (54%).

When these households are categorized into four different classes-"none," "low," "basic," and "above basic"-based on their overall digital access, almost three-quarters the households can be seen as having "low" and only 4%having "above basic" access.

Digital access, however, is only one of the two dimensions of digital literacy; the other being the skills that enable people to use these accessible tools to effectively communicate, seek information, and solve problems.

Findings suggest that among the respondents, 68%can read/write mobile SMS, 10% can check/send emails, 15% can make video calls, 41%participate in social media, and 28% can make comments on social media.

Meanwhile, only 27%search the internet for information and 59% obtain public service-related information through digital media. But when it comes to problem-solving, the percentage of households who possess the obligatory skills is staggeringly low, as seen among the respondents, of whom only 3% pay bills via mobile,6% use computer for productive activity, 20% use the internet for functional activities (e.g. reading news, online training, etc.), 3% have online shopping experience, and less than 1% earn through online activities.

Similar to digital access, when these households are again categorized into the same four classes based on their digital skills, two-third of the rural households appear to have "low" skills, 16% households have "no" skill, 15% households have "basic" skills, and 8% households have "above basic" skills.

This study provides evidence of significant geographical heterogeneity for DLI and its two dimensions: digital access and digital skills. According to the study findings, the rural households in Chattogram, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions possess higher digital access, digital skills, and digital literacy status, while households in Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions have a significantly lower level of digital access, skills, and literacy.

Besides confirming the intuition of digital access being positively associated with digital skills, the study also finds that the income of a household has a strong and significant impact on the household's digital access, skills, and literacy.

Though household size has a significant impact on digital access, it does not have the same impact on digital skills. The literacy and education of HH head, on the other hand, demonstrate a significantly strong positive impact on digital access, skills, and literacy.

Though the gender of the household head has no significant impact on digital access, female-headed households, the study finds, are more likely to have better digital literacy.

In his presentation, Dr Shadat recommended that special attention be given to people's various problem-solving skills, as they are and will be highly relevant for new employment generation. Drawing on the crisis created by COVID-19, he also stated the need to urgently develop a comprehensive National Digital Competency Framework that can bridge the existing "digital divide" in Bangladesh.















In recent years, Bangladesh has achieved commendable progress in digitizing many of its public services to make them more accessible and cost-effective.However, a recent study by the Brac Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), Brac University, shows that rural households are still lagging behind in their adoption and use of these e-services due to lack of better access to information and communication technology (ICT) as well as the lack of skills needed to operate devices.This persisting "digital divide" among the rural and urban households in Bangladesh continues to hinder the successful expansion of the country's e-government system.In a webinar hosted on Sunday, Dr Wasel Bin Shadat, Senior Research Fellow at BIGD, presented these findings from the study.Surveying 6,500 rural households all across the country, this study is the first of its kind to develop a Digital Literacy Index (DLI) that illustrates the current state of digital literacy in rural Bangladesh.According to the index, though 96% of the rural households have a mobile phone, the majority (59%) of them do not have access to a smartphone. Moreover, about half of the households have access to neither a computer (49%) nor the internet (54%).When these households are categorized into four different classes-"none," "low," "basic," and "above basic"-based on their overall digital access, almost three-quarters the households can be seen as having "low" and only 4%having "above basic" access.Digital access, however, is only one of the two dimensions of digital literacy; the other being the skills that enable people to use these accessible tools to effectively communicate, seek information, and solve problems.Findings suggest that among the respondents, 68%can read/write mobile SMS, 10% can check/send emails, 15% can make video calls, 41%participate in social media, and 28% can make comments on social media.Meanwhile, only 27%search the internet for information and 59% obtain public service-related information through digital media. But when it comes to problem-solving, the percentage of households who possess the obligatory skills is staggeringly low, as seen among the respondents, of whom only 3% pay bills via mobile,6% use computer for productive activity, 20% use the internet for functional activities (e.g. reading news, online training, etc.), 3% have online shopping experience, and less than 1% earn through online activities.Similar to digital access, when these households are again categorized into the same four classes based on their digital skills, two-third of the rural households appear to have "low" skills, 16% households have "no" skill, 15% households have "basic" skills, and 8% households have "above basic" skills.This study provides evidence of significant geographical heterogeneity for DLI and its two dimensions: digital access and digital skills. According to the study findings, the rural households in Chattogram, Dhaka, and Khulna divisions possess higher digital access, digital skills, and digital literacy status, while households in Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions have a significantly lower level of digital access, skills, and literacy.Besides confirming the intuition of digital access being positively associated with digital skills, the study also finds that the income of a household has a strong and significant impact on the household's digital access, skills, and literacy.Though household size has a significant impact on digital access, it does not have the same impact on digital skills. The literacy and education of HH head, on the other hand, demonstrate a significantly strong positive impact on digital access, skills, and literacy.Though the gender of the household head has no significant impact on digital access, female-headed households, the study finds, are more likely to have better digital literacy.In his presentation, Dr Shadat recommended that special attention be given to people's various problem-solving skills, as they are and will be highly relevant for new employment generation. Drawing on the crisis created by COVID-19, he also stated the need to urgently develop a comprehensive National Digital Competency Framework that can bridge the existing "digital divide" in Bangladesh.