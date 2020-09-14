Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:56 AM
latest
Home Business

BIAC holds inter university arbitration contest

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

BIAC holds inter university arbitration contest

BIAC holds inter university arbitration contest

Dhaka University won the first round of "BIAC Inter University Arbitration Contest 2020" held virtually under the aegis of the Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) recently.
The  first  round  will  be followed  by  the  second and  final  rounds  on  the  next  2  consecutive  Saturdays,  on September 19  and  the September 26 next, also virtually.
The arbitration contest is being hosted by the BIAC to  provide  students  a  practical  knowledge  of  Alternative  Dispute  Resolution  (ADR) and  to  give  them  the  opportunity  to  arbitrate  a  real  case  acting  as  Claimant  and Respondent  in  a  real-life  scenario.  
One  of  the  main  objectives  of  the Contest  is to  involve  Law  students  with  BIAC's  endeavours  in  the  dispute resolution realm in the country towards easing doing business and accelerate overall economic development of Bangladesh.
In the  first  round, Justice  Abdus  Salam  Mamun,  former  Judge  of  Supreme  Court  of  Bangladesh was  present  as  the  Tribunal  Chairman alsong with Supreme Court Advocate Barrister  Ali  Asif Khan, and Head of Chambers of Hossain and Khan Associates and Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, and  Head  of  Chambers,  Rahman  and  Rabbi  Legal  as  Members  of  the Tribunal.
BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad, speaking on the occasion gave a  background  of the  emergence  of  BIAC  as  the  first  licensed  ADR  institution  to resolve  commercial  disputes  at  the  behest  of  International  Chamber  of  Commerce-Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka.
He hoped that integrating ADR mechanism with our judicial system will help raise the country's rank in the World Bank's Doing Business Global Index and affirmed that BIAC, now widely considered as the ADR hub of the country  will  continue  its  best  efforts  to  help  develop  practice  of  ADR  among stakeholders in a more concerted way.
BIAC General Manager Ms.Mahbuba  Rahman  Runa,  the  Coordinator  and  host  for today's Contest highlighted BIAC 's recent initiatives for University level students for popularising  ADR  by acclimatising  them  with  the  norms,  practices  and  benefits  of ADR in resolving commercial disputes. Chief  Executive  Officer  of  BIAC  Muhammad  A.  (Rumee)  Ali also  present on  the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
Padma Bank holds 63rd Board meeting
Credit Suisse CEO urges end of cantonal banks’ privileges
Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
$2.1 billion Asiana Airlines takeover collapses
Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani
German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft