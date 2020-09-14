

BIAC holds inter university arbitration contest

The first round will be followed by the second and final rounds on the next 2 consecutive Saturdays, on September 19 and the September 26 next, also virtually.

The arbitration contest is being hosted by the BIAC to provide students a practical knowledge of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and to give them the opportunity to arbitrate a real case acting as Claimant and Respondent in a real-life scenario.

One of the main objectives of the Contest is to involve Law students with BIAC's endeavours in the dispute resolution realm in the country towards easing doing business and accelerate overall economic development of Bangladesh.

In the first round, Justice Abdus Salam Mamun, former Judge of Supreme Court of Bangladesh was present as the Tribunal Chairman alsong with Supreme Court Advocate Barrister Ali Asif Khan, and Head of Chambers of Hossain and Khan Associates and Barrister Md. Monzur Rabbi, and Head of Chambers, Rahman and Rabbi Legal as Members of the Tribunal.

BIAC Director M A Akmall Hossain Azad, speaking on the occasion gave a background of the emergence of BIAC as the first licensed ADR institution to resolve commercial disputes at the behest of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka.

He hoped that integrating ADR mechanism with our judicial system will help raise the country's rank in the World Bank's Doing Business Global Index and affirmed that BIAC, now widely considered as the ADR hub of the country will continue its best efforts to help develop practice of ADR among stakeholders in a more concerted way.

BIAC General Manager Ms.Mahbuba Rahman Runa, the Coordinator and host for today's Contest highlighted BIAC 's recent initiatives for University level students for popularising ADR by acclimatising them with the norms, practices and benefits of ADR in resolving commercial disputes. Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali also present on the event.

































