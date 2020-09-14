Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:56 AM
China's FDI inflow surges 18.7 pct in August

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020

China Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen

BEIJING, Sept 13: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, grew 18.7 per cent year on year to 84.13 billion yuan (about 12.3 billion US dollars) in August, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Friday.
In the first eight months, FDI inflow amounted to 619.78 billion yuan, up 2.6 per cent year on year.
Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 476.61 billion yuan, up 12.1 per cent year on year during the January-August period, while investment in the high-tech service sector surged 28.2 per cent.
Investment from the Netherlands surged 73.6 per cent, while that from Britain rose 17.2 per cent, the data showed.
Building on effective containment of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has rigorously rolled out a string of measures to stabilize foreign trade and investment.
Earlier this week, the MOC pledged to significantly increase items on the industry catalog to encourage foreign investment and help foreign-funded firms benefit from preferential policies.
The ministry will continue to implement the negative list for foreign investment and expand the scope of businesses encouraging foreign investment, thereby sharing the market and opportunities in China with foreign investors, said Vice Commerce Minister Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen Wang Shouwen.    -Xinhua


