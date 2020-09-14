Video
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:56 AM
bkash launches quiz competition, 500 winners to get prizes daily

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020
Business Desk

bKash launches a quiz competition today which will remain open till September 30 next, in which lucky users can win cash prize of Taka 500 by answering three simple questions.
Everyday, 500 winners will be selected based on their fastest correct answers of randomly asked questions. As a result, 8,500 customers will win a total of 4.25 million Taka in 17 days, according to press release.
bKash customers can play as many times as they wishuntil winning. A customer can win the prize money only once during the campaign.
To participate, customers need to go to http://bkash.com/quiz/public/ site or Facebook page as there will be web banner in bKash site and also post in FB page having the quiz link.
A customer needs to enter the quiz with bKash wallet number and answer the questions correctly in the fastest possible time. To be selected as a winner, customer also needs to make any transaction from his/her bKash app, such as: Mobile Recharge, Cash Out, Send Money, Make Payment, Pay Bill, Add Money (Card to bKash) or Transfer Money on the day of participation or any previous day in September.
Each day's winner list will be updated in quiz platform on the next day by 1pm. Winners will get the reward in their bKash wallet within 2 working days.
To be eligible for the prize amount, customer's bKash account should be in active status and new bKash customers need to complete the entire registration procedure successfully before participating. Self-registration is possible from the bKash app itself which requires taking snapshot of customer's NID and a selfie from user's phone directly.


