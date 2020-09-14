Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:56 AM
latest
Home Business

ECB’s Lagarde shifts burden to govts to aid recovery

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

FRANKFURT, Sept 13: Euro zone governments must keep spending heavily to aid the bloc's recovery from its historic pandemic-induced recession, complementing already super-easy monetary policy, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Sunday.
With debt levels blowing past 100per cent of GDP this year, concerns are rising that politicians will struggle to push through more support and some subsidies, raising the risk that employment and income schemes could abruptly end.
"Confidence in the private sector rests to a very large extent on confidence in fiscal policies," Lagarde said in a speech. "Continued expansionary fiscal policies are vital to avoid excessive job shedding and support household incomes until the economic recovery is more robust."
Employment subsidy schemes have already been extended in several countries but some are advocating longer, one- or two-year extensions to bolster confidence while the bloc recovers from recession that could slash 8per cent from output this year.
"Keeping job support schemes in place is critical to avoid a sharp increase in unemployment later in the year," she added in a speech to the Annual Meeting of the Council of Governors of the Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities.
Lagarde also urged a final deal on the European Union's 750 billion euro recovery fund, which is still under negotiation and subject to political bickering.
For its part, the ECB is ready to adjust all of its instruments as needed since there is no place for complacency, Lagarde said, largely repeating the bank's standing message.
The ECB has eased policy several times this year and now estimates that its measures will add 1.3 per centage points to growth and 0.8 per centage point to inflation through 2022.
Lagarde also repeated her comments from Thursday that the ECB would "carefully" assess incoming data, including the euro's strengthening, which risked dampening both growth and inflation.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
Padma Bank holds 63rd Board meeting
Credit Suisse CEO urges end of cantonal banks’ privileges
Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
$2.1 billion Asiana Airlines takeover collapses
Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani
German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft