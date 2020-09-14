Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 September, 2020, 3:56 AM
latest
Home Business

South Korea's economy faced with rising uncertainty

Published : Monday, 14 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

SEOUL, Sept 13: South Korea's economy was faced with rising uncertainty amid the COVID-19 resurgence here, a government report said Friday.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report, called Green Book, that the COVID-19 resurgence and the tightened social-distancing campaign expanded uncertainty to the domestic economy.
It noted that the improving trend of consumption-related data slowed, while data relevant to export and production was enhanced recently.
The COVID-19 resurged here, with the number of confirmed cases growing in triple digits since Aug. 14.
To tackle the virus resurgence, the government tightened its social-distancing guidelines, hitting hard offline retailers and the services industry.
Credit card spending grew 3.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, after rising 9.3 per cent in June and 4.8 per cent in July respectively.
Revenue of department stores declined 7.7 per cent in August, after sliding 2.9 per cent in the previous month. Sale by discount outlets continued to skid for the fourth consecutive month.
Revenue for online retailers jumped 35.5 per cent last month as people refrained from outside activity, such as eating out and shopping.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance
Padma Bank holds 63rd Board meeting
Credit Suisse CEO urges end of cantonal banks’ privileges
Mexico adds more than 90,000 tax-paying jobs in August
With travel limited, plane cafes take off in Thailand
$2.1 billion Asiana Airlines takeover collapses
Big tech’s India plans can’t seem to bypass Mukesh Ambani
German farmers urge China to avoid ban on pork imports


Latest News
Uncertainty looms over HP’s SL tour
Dhaka summons envoy as Myanmar mobilises troops in Rakhaine
Nepal resumes visa services for limited foreigners after one-month hiatus
Samrat sued for 'siphoning off Tk 195 crore to Singapore, Malaysia'
Tk 1 lakh charged from each client for fake NID to avail bank loans
US Embassy Dhaka begins accepting interview waiver applications to renew visas
Lawyers to get long-term loan at low interest: Anisul
JS body for sustainable embankments to check riverbank erosion
HSBC, Serai, BGMEA talk about way forward for Bangladesh RMG sector
BGB, BSF talks likely later this month: Official
Most Read News
Online classes for XI grader set to begin in October
COVID-19: 1,476 fresh cases, 31 deaths reported
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Noted actor Sadek Bachchu on life support
How Islamic is Islamic financial systems?
Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic
Vaccine trial resumes as virus continues grim march
6 get death in Tangail couple murder case
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft