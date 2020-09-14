South Korea's economy faced with rising uncertainty





The Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report, called Green Book, that the COVID-19 resurgence and the tightened social-distancing campaign expanded uncertainty to the domestic economy.

It noted that the improving trend of consumption-related data slowed, while data relevant to export and production was enhanced recently.

The COVID-19 resurged here, with the number of confirmed cases growing in triple digits since Aug. 14.

To tackle the virus resurgence, the government tightened its social-distancing guidelines, hitting hard offline retailers and the services industry.

Credit card spending grew 3.4 per cent in August from a year earlier, after rising 9.3 per cent in June and 4.8 per cent in July respectively.

Revenue of department stores declined 7.7 per cent in August, after sliding 2.9 per cent in the previous month. Sale by discount outlets continued to skid for the fourth consecutive month.

Revenue for online retailers jumped 35.5 per cent last month as people refrained from outside activity, such as eating out and shopping. -Xinhua

















